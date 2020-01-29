Insider Selling: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Sells 723 Shares of Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christian Weyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Christian Weyer sold 4,373 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $437,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Christian Weyer sold 1,550 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $131,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $131.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

