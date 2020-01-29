Insider Selling: Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells 3,670 Shares of Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.