Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,677.80.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Beacon Securities upgraded Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

