Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ronnie Darroch sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $299,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $37,715.00.

Plexus stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti lifted their price target on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Plexus by 10.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

