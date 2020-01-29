Insider Selling: TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Sells C$337,500.00 in Stock

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,875.

Shares of TSG opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. TriStar Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

Get TriStar Gold alerts:

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.