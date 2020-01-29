Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Buys $16,192.80 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 20,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,192.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,652.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 17,300 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $13,321.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 40,949 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,349.71.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 5,079 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961.62.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 25,641 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $19,999.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

