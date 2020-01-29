Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PODD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Shares of PODD opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.30 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $195.15.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

