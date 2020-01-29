Intel Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

