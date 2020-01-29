Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $664.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

