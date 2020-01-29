Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $103.00 at Citigroup

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.04.

ICE opened at $98.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

