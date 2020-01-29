Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $221.45 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $160.99 and a fifty-two week high of $225.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

