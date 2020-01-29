Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 233 ($3.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/16/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Vodafone Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2020 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/7/2020 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 156.66 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -0.28%.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

