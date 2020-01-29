Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $994,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IQV opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.60. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $123.87 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

