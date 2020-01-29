Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) President Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 59,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

