iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,225.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 68,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 42,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 94,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

