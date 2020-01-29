iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

