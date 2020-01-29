iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 212,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

