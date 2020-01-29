iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,650,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.99 and a 12 month high of $115.60.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

