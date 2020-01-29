iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.80

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.80 and last traded at $108.76, with a volume of 88219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

