iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

