iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.38 and a one year high of $203.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

