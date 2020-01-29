iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.56 and a 200-day moving average of $229.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $205.38 and a 1-year high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

