J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

LON:JDW opened at GBX 1,551 ($20.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,624.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,549.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

