J. Scott Boston Sells 24,802 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 401.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 38.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

