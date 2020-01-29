Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 10,789 Shares

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $464,790.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Jabil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Jabil by 326.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

