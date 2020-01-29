James J. Filler Buys 421 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.24 per share, with a total value of $38,412.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 737,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,283,386.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $95.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNBKA. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

