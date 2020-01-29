Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 66.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

