Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SL Green Realty Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

