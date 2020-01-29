Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.