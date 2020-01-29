Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Graco in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

GGG opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Graco has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graco by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

