Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after buying an additional 1,094,696 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after buying an additional 583,023 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after buying an additional 505,509 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

