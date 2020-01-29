Justin Clair Sells 6,600 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $188,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 10.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

