Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

