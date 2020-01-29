KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.44 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 309.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

