Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at National Bank Financial

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$111.43.

Shares of KXS opened at C$111.03 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$70.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,612,835. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total value of C$1,068,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,274.35.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

