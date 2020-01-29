Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Holdings Decreased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Kroger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

