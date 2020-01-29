La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LJPC. ValuEngine cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

LJPC opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464 over the last three months. 29.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.