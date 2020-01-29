Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

