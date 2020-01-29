Lazard (LAZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.