Leerink Swann Downgrades Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Market Perform

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

MYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Svb Leerink cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $21.84 on Monday. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 570.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

