Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

In other news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 50,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $867,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

