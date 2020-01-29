Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 18,861 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $380,992.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

