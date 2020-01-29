Liberum Capital Increases Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Price Target to GBX 310

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 281 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 266 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.90. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $528.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15.

In related news, insider Peter Dubens purchased 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

