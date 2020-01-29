Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) Director Richard Meli Sells 17,918 Shares

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) Director Richard Meli sold 17,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$29,027.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,800.

Shares of LIO opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of $190.32 million and a PE ratio of -75.00. Lion One Metals Ltd has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$1.90.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

