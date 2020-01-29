LiveRamp (RAMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.08 million. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RAMP stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

