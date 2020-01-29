LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in LKQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

