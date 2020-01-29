Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

LOMA stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.12 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

