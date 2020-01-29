Loungers (LON:LGRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $247.00

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.20), with a volume of 12526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.16).

LGRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $225.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.72.

In other news, insider Robert Darwent sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total value of £18,900,000 ($24,861,878.45).

About Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

