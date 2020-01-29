M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

