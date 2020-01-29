Makita (MKTAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Makita has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

